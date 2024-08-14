Real Salt Lake Acquires Young Polish Winger Dominik Marczuk from Jagiellonia Bialystok

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake closed out the secondary 2024 Major League Soccer transfer window with the addition of dynamic attacking depth and prowess with today's acquisition of M/F Dominik Marczuk, the 2023-24 Polish Ekstraklasa Young Player of the Season with Jagiellonia Bialystok. RSL has signed the 20-year-old winger as a U22 sigining through the end of the 2028 Major League Soccer season.

"I am very happy to arrive in the United States at Real Salt Lake and move ahead in my career," said Marczuk, who started and played a full 90 minutes in each of Bialystok's UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Bodø/Glimt during the last week. "Major League Soccer's growth in North America is excellent and I hope to arrive quickly to meet my teammates, work hard and help the Club, and obviously bring trophies home to the RSL fans."

Pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa, Marczuk hopes to be eligible for selection by RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni when the Club resumes its 2024 regular season on Saturday, August 24, welcoming the San Jose Earthquakes to America First Field. RSL hosts four of its next five matches on Utah soil - where it has sold out six consecutive contests - as well as six of its final nine games, as it pursues the MLS Supporters Shield and the top overall seed in the Western Conference. Overall this season, RSL boasts nine wins and one draw against two losses in its Sandy, Utah home.

"We're excited to add another technical, aggressive and versatile attacker to our setup, as Dominik will no doubt deepen our attacking options and provide upside for the future," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, completing RSL's most-active summer window in Club history, one that also saw the Claret-and-Cobalt add Designated Player Diogo Gonçalves, Benji Michel, Lachlan Brook and Javain Brown as other recent additions, all signing with the Club in the last month.

"Dominik is a young, up-and-coming player that embraces the challenge of moving outside his home country. We believe he can help us this year, and be part of our core group moving forward. We expect him to expand and impact our attack this year, and are excited to see the group mesh during the final stretch into the MLS Cup Playoffs."

The 20-year-old Marczuk, whose jersey number is undetermined, is yet another speedy and versatile attacker who can play any or all attacking positions in the Claret-and-Cobalt game model. During the last 12 months with Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, Dominik scored seven goals and added 15 assists across 39 games across all competitions for the Ekstraklasa side. Marczuk rose quickly through the ranks after signing his first professional deal at age 16, rising from his hometown third division side, Podlasie Biala Podlaska in 2019, through three seasons with Stal Rzeszów starting in 2020, prior to the summer 2023 move to Bialystok.

Born November 1, 2003 in Międzyrzec Podlaski, Poland, Marczuk also boasts 15 games with the Polish Youth National Team setups, scoring two goals at the U19/U20/U21 levels. Dominik's recent emergence helped Jagiellonia Bialystok win the Polish Ekstraklasa championship during the most recent 2023/24 campaign, the first time in the club's 100-year history.

# xx - Dominik Marczuk

Pronunciation: MARK - zook

Position: Attacking Midfielder / Winger

Hometown: Międzyrzec Podlaski, Poland

Date of Birth: 1 November 2003 (20)

Nationality: Polish

How Acquired: Signed MLS contract on August 14, 2024, following transfer from Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland)

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires M/F Dominik Marczuk from Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) and signs player to contract guaranteed through 2028 Major League Soccer season.

