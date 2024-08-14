Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Mutual Termination with Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club and Xherdan Shaqiri have agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract.

"After discussions with Xherdan, we have mutually agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of all parties," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz. "We thank him for his contributions to the Club and wish him success in the next chapter of his career."

Shaqiri, 32, originally joined the Fire as a Designated Player on Feb. 9, 2022, via transfer from Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1, France). The Swiss international appeared in 75 matches (63 starts) for the Fire across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and registering 20 assists.

"I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career," said Shaqiri. "I want to thank the Club and the fans for their support during my time in Chicago. I wish the Fire nothing but success moving forward."

Chicago returns to MLS regular season action on Saturday, Aug. 24, with a road match against New York City FC. Scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, the match at Citi Field will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass. The match will also be broadcast locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on www.wlsam.com.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC and Xherdan Shaqiri mutually agree to terminate the midfielder's contract. The move opens a senior roster spot and an international slot for the Fire.

