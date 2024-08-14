St. Louis CITY SC Leagues Cup Run Ends in the Round of 16 Against Club América

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, CA - St. Louis CITY SC fell 4-2 to Club América in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 in a thrilling matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park. América opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Brian Rodríguez before Indiana Vassilev and Eduard Löwen (penalty) found the net early in the second half to give CITY SC a 2-1 lead. Diego Valdés equalized in the 79th minute for Club América before Rodríguez scored his second of the match from the penalty spot to give them the lead late in the 86th minute. Rodrigo Aguirre scored in stoppage time to secure the Liga MX side's progression to the next round. St. Louis will resume MLS play on August 24 when they travel to face Portland Timbers.

Postgame Notes

Indiana Vassilev and Eduard Löwen scored their first career Leagues Cup goals

Eduard Löwen marked his fourth consecutive Leagues Cup assist on Vassilev's goal

With his assist tonight, Löwen moves to second in assists in Leagues Cup

Löwen recorded five goal contributions (one goal, four assists) in four Leagues Cup games

Goal-Scoring Plays

AMÉ: Brian Rodríguez (Diego Valdés), 15th minute - Bryan Rodríguez scored a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

STL: Indiana Vassilev (Eduard Löwen), 49th minute - Indiana Vassilev scored a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 55th minute - Eduard Löwen scored a penalty kick with a right footed shot.

AMÉ: Diego Valdés (Richard Sánchez), 79th minute - Diego Valdés scored a header from the center of the box.

AMÉ: Brian Rodríguez (penalty kick), 86th minute - Brian Rodríguez scored a penalty kick with a right footed shot.

AMÉ: Rodrigo Aguirre (Luis Malagón), 90th minute + 8 - Rodrigo Aguirre scored a left footed shot from the center of the box.

August 13, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Club América 1 3 4

St. Louis CITY SC 0 2 2

Scoring Summary

AMÉ: Brian Rodríguez (Diego Valdés), 15'

STL: Indiana Vassilev (Eduard Löwen), 49'

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 55'

AMÉ: Diego Valdés (Richard Sánchez), 79'

AMÉ: Brian Rodríguez (penalty kick), 86'

AMÉ: Rodrigo Aguirre (Luis Malagón), 90'+8

Misconduct Summary

AMÉ: Diego Valdés (caution), 45'+3

AMÉ: Luis Malagón (caution), 90'+4

Lineups

AMÉ: GK Luis Malagón, D Israel Reyes, D Néstor Araújo, D Igor Lichnovsky, D Cristian Calderón (Cristian Borja, 71'); M Jonathan dos Santos (Richard Sánchez, 71') M Álvaro Fidalgo; M Javairô Dilrosun (Érick Sánchez, 32'), M Diego Valdés (Ramón Juarez, 90'), M Brian Rodríguez; F Henry Martín © (Rodrigo Aguirre, 71')

Substitutes not used: GK Roldofo Cota, GK Jonathan Estrada, D Emilio Lara, M Alan Cervantes, M Dagoberto Espinoza, M José Rodríguez, F Illian Hernández

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland (John Klein, 90'), D Josh Yaro, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jay Reid; M Eduard Löwen, M Chris Durkin; M Marcel Hartel, M Cedric Teuchert (Indiana Vassilev, 35'), M Nökkvi Thórisson (Jake Girdwood-Reich, 82'); F Simon Becher

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, GK Christian Olivares, D Michael Wentzel, D Jannes Horn, D Anthony Markanich, M Akil Watts, M Hosei Kijima

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Marco Ortiz

Assistant Referees: Christian Espinoza, Jorge Antonio Sánchez, Adonal Escobedo

VAR: Erick Yair Miranda

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees

ST. LOUIS CITY SC POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

On how he felt the team played in tonight's game and it being an emotional rollercoaster:

Yeah, it's such an emotional, I mean I'm literally as upset as I can possibly be, and at the same time, I'm really proud of the way we played. Congratulations to Club América, fantastic opponent. That said, I felt like we played a really good game ourselves, and until the last, you know, twenty minutes, I thought we had good control of that game.

On how he felt about the team at halftime:

Yeah, the feeling was that we played an excellent, you know, half for the most part, minus the goal. I mean, up until their goal, and look, this is a really good team we're talking about, you know, one of the best in CONCACAF, so, if not the best and like that. But for us to play the kind of soccer we did with the ball and press them the way we did, like we didn't give them a lot of time and space, we didn't give them a lot of chance to get into their rhythm. And I think we had to do that. So, I'm proud of the team for being brave. I'm proud of us going after it and not accepting that that we were a lesser opponent. You know, we tried to go toe to toe with them, and I thought we did a great job of that.

On if he felt that coming out of halftime the team was motivated:

Yeah, if you just looked at the expected goals at halftime, you know, we were, we should have scored a couple more in that first half. So, another really good moment is to come out of a halftime talk, execute on what you've talked about, and put yourself in a position to be back in the game. We did that. We not only did that, but then we get the second goal. And so, you know, you know you're going to have to defend and you're going to have to absorb pressure against a team like Club América. So again, a lot to be proud of in that performance, but it's all for not if we're in a knockout phase of a tournament and we're going home without the success we wanted.

On Indiana Vassilev's performance tonight:

Yeah, I loved it. I just told Indy, this is a massive opportunity for you, go show them how good you are, and he certainly did that. Fantastic. You know, we have some depth right now in the attacking positions and Indy is one of those guys that, despite not starting the last couple games, you know, his attitude is fantastic. And he always tells me, you know whatever you need, whatever you need, you know, I'm going to do whatever you need, coach. And I said, look tonight, you know, he not only did that, but he made a really good impression.

