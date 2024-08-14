CF Montréal Acquires up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money in Return for Ariel Lassiter
August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has acquired up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Chicago Fire FC in return for midfielder Ariel Lassiter.
CF Montréal will receive $75,000 in General Allocation Money in 2024, and could receive an additional $75,000 in General Allocation Money in 2025 if certain player performance conditions are met.
The Bleu-blanc-noir acquired Lassiter from Inter Miami CF on April 12, 2023. In 45 games, including 37 starts, the Costa Rican has logged 3,198 minutes of play, four goals and nine assists for CF Montréal. He tallied 142 games and 71 starts in his MLS career.
