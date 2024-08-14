BeStrong Announced as Proud Player Development Partner of Sporting KC

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







In January 2024, BeStrong inaugurated a new era of professional soccer training at Sporting Kansas City with their state-of-the-art sport and fitness equipment. This partnership represents a major advancement in providing sophisticated training tools and methodologies to elevate player development and team performance.

BeStrong, a leader in the development, production, and installation of outdoor sport and fitness areas, has joined forces with Sporting Kansas City as a proud player development partner to deliver innovative fitness solutions tailored for soccer athletes. The BeStrong fitness park at Sporting Kansas City is designed with insights from top European strength and conditioning coaches, ensuring it meets the rigorous demands of both youth and professional players while minimizing injury risks. Strategically located next to the training and soccer fields, the fitness park adds significant value by enabling comprehensive training in agility, balance, coordination, speed/speed endurance, flexibility, power, strength, recovery, pre- and post-activation, and injury prevention.

"The arena provides a lot of really good technical aspects for individual players," said Sporting Kansas City Manager Peter Vermes. "This setup is tremendous. It's efficient. It's very, very high quality. The player has the ability to do all the aspects of what an athlete needs. The quality is excellent on both the arena and the fitness park. All those individual enhancements can help players, both from the physical and then the technical as well."

The BeStrong Arena offers a platform that recreates and simulates a variety of aspects, scenarios and game-like situations to enhance player development. It is built on the understanding that every action a player performs on the pitch is influenced by their environment. Therefore, to gain a competitive edge, training must go beyond ball skills, speed, agility and strength. Players aiming to reach their full potential must optimize cognitive-motor skills such as perception, sensory capabilities (vision and hearing), reaction, decision making, concentration/alertness and learning/adaptability. BeStrong, in collaboration with SoccerTrainr and A-Champs, delivers a revolutionary soccer training methodology that targets these areas through randomized sound and light signals.

Unlike traditional training, where players and coaches often rely on subjective assessments, the BeStrong Arena provides precise data on each player's development and progress during every training session. It monitors strengths and weaknesses across specific skill sets and position-specific scenarios, offering a foundation for tailored improvement plans.

"We are excited to partner with Sporting Kansas City and integrate our cutting-edge fitness solutions into their training programs. Our goal is to create the optimal environment for player development and we believe this partnership will set a new benchmark for soccer training in the United States," said BeStrong Vice President Roland Biro.

The collaboration between Sporting Kansas City and BeStrong includes:

The installation of a soccer-specific outdoor fitness park, designed by BeStrong in consultation with Sporting Kansas City's technical staff.

The installation of a BeStrong Arena, designed in collaboration with Sporting Kansas City's technical staff.

Customized training programs aimed at optimizing player performance and development.

This partnership marks BeStrong's significant entry into the U.S. soccer market. With a vision and methodology already embraced by leading European teams and players, BeStrong is poised to transform soccer training across the nation.

