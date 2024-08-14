Columbus Crew Edge Inter Miami CF, 3-2

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's match on Tuesday evening.

Match Notes:

The Crew won 3-2 against Inter Miami CF in tonight's Leagues Cup Round of 16 match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

With tonight's result, the Black & Gold advance to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals for the first time and host New York City FC on Saturday, Aug. 17 (kickoff time TBC).

Columbus scored three unanswered goals in the second half to erase a 2-0 deficit during the victory. It marks the first time the Black & Gold won a match after trailing by two or more goals since the 2023 Eastern Conference Final against FC Cincinnati and first time since July 9, 2022, that the Crew rallied from two goals in regulation, coming against Chicago Fire FC in a 3-2 win.

The Crew improved to 4-0-1 all time in Leagues Cup play.

The Crew are unbeaten in their last six home matches (five wins, one draw) across all competitions.

Forward Christian Ramirez scored for Columbus, finding the net in the 68th minute of the match

Ramirez recorded his eighth goal of the season across all competitions.

It marked his third Leagues Cup goal dating back to last year's inaugural tournament.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the leveler and the go-ahead goal for the Crew, finding the net in the 69th and 81st minute to reach 16 goals across all competitions with the Crew.

Despite the Crew playing in only two tournament matches compared to most teams' four, the Uruguayan is tied for second in the 2024 Leagues Cup Golden Boot with four goals. Philadelphia Union Forward Tai Baribo owns five over four tournament competitions this year.

Rossi has nine goals and 14 goal contributions in his past nine matches.

Forward Cucho Hernández provided the assist to Rossi's score, marking his 42nd goal contribution (30 goals, 12 assists) in his last 40 appearances across all competitions.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was 14,031.

The Black & Gold advance and play their Quarterfinal match of the Leagues Cup against New York City FC on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)]. Kickoff time is to be announced.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

