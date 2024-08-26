Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Midfielder Jose Martinez to Sport Club Corinthians Sao Paulo

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have reached a transfer agreement with top-tier Brazilian professional sports club, Corinthians, for midfielder Jose Martinez.

"Jose has played an important role in the club's success over his five seasons with the Union," said Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He has steadily developed while with the Union, becoming incredibly dominant in the midfield and a key asset in the milestones the team has reached. We appreciate his dedication and passion to the team and city both on and off the field and wish him all the best in this next chapter."

Martinez has made 108 appearances (100 starts) for the Union in league play. He first debuted for the club in a match against LAFC on March 8, 2020, and scored his first goal for the club in the 90th minute at Orlando City SC on June 21, 2023. The goal earned him the number four spot on SportsCenter Top 10. Martinez became the 11th player in club history to represent the Union when he was selected for the 2023 MLS All Star Game in Washington D.C., where he started against Arsenal. Since joining the Union, Martinez also became a stalwart for the Venezuelan National Team, earning 32 caps.

The Union initially acquired Martinez from Venezuelan club Zulia FC where he scored two goals notched four assists across 66 appearances and competed in the 2019 Copa Sudamericana where he helped Zulia reach the quarterfinals.

Martinez will join Corinthians who are in the midst of their Serie A season, sitting in 17th in the table. One of the most successful football clubs in Brazil, Corinthians have won two FIFA Club World Cups, Copa Libertadores, and Recopa Sudamericana in addition to 30 state championships, seven Brasileirão and three Copa de Brasil Trophies.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.