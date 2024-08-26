Columbus Gets 3-1 win Over LAFC

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Crew claimed their first Leagues Cup championship with a 3-1 win over LAFC in tonight's Leagues Cup Final at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus became the first MLS club to play in three tournament finals in a span of nine months and won both contests played at home (MLS Cup 2023).

With the victory, the Crew earned a bye into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Columbus earned a bye into the Round of 16 last year following their 2023 league title and advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final for the first time in Club history.

The Crew are 6-0-2 all time in Leagues Cup play.

The Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last nine home matches (seven wins, two draws) across all competitions.

Columbus paced Leagues Cup in goals per match (2.8). Despite playing in only five matches, the Crew finished second in goals with 14, trailing only LAFC (19 in 7 matches; 2.7 avg.).

The Crew had two players - Forwards Diego Rossi (six goals) and Cucho Hernández (four goals) - finish tied for fourth or better in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored twice for Columbus, finding the net in the 45th and for the game-winner in the 90+2nd minute.

Hernández earned the Man of the Match award tonight and the Best Player Award for Leagues Cup 2024. The Colombian earned the 2023 MLS Cup MVP award in December.

Hernández registered his 18th and 19th goal across all competitions in 2024 and his fourth goal of the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Cucho registered his 52nd goal in 82 matches for the Crew across all competitions. He currently ranks sixth in Club history for total goals.

The Colombian has recorded 34 goals and 46 goal contributions in his last 43 appearances across all competitions.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe scored the match-sealing goal for the Crew in the 90+4th minute.

Russell-Rowe scored his fifth goal of the season across all competitions.

Cucho provided the assist to Russell-Rowe's score to earn his third goal contribution of the night.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was a sell-out 20,190.

The Black & Gold return to MLS play at Philadelphia Union in Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania [7:30 P.M. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, Aug. 28 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Subaru Park - Chester, Pa.

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

