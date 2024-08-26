Charlotte FC Defender Adilson Malanda Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday after his defensive leadership helped Charlotte FC to a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls.

Malanda started and played the full 90 minutes of the draw to earn a valuable point in CLTFC's playoff race. Saturday's match also marked the first time that Malanda played alongside new signing Tim Ream in central defense.

The Frenchman had the highest total of completed passes in the match (105) as he helped Charlotte FC remain undefeated against the Red Bulls in all-time home competitions.

The Team of the Matchday selection marks Malanda's second recognition this season. He was previously selected on the season's opening Team of the Matchday after pitching a shutout and scoring the match-winning goal against New York City FC on February 24. The center-back leads the team in defensive statistics with 69 clearances and 80 aerial duels won and has helped earn Charlotte FC the most shutouts in MLS this season.

Next up, The Crown hosts Atlanta United this Saturday, August 31st at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. CLTFC has eight matches remaining with four at home and four on the road.

For the full MLS Team of the Matchday, please see below:

F: Marco Reus (LA), Luis Suárez (MIA), Luca Langoni (NE)

M: Sebastian Lletget (DAL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Albert Rusnák (SEA)

D: Adilson Malanda (CLT), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Maya Yoshida (LA)

GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)

Coach: Ian Russell (SJ)

Bench: Drake Callender (MIA), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Jake Davis (SKC), Carles Gil (NE), Riqui Puig (LA), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Bobby Wood (NE), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

THE RIVALRY RETURNS | CLT vs ATL

Atlanta United comes to The Fortress on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. Be here as the rivalry returns to the Queen City.

