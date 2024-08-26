Earthquakes Interim Head Coach Ian Russell, Forward Cristian Espinoza, Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes interim head coach Ian Russell and forward Cristian Espinoza have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29. The Quakes defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night in front of 21,015 fans at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

Behind a relentless attack and stingy defense, Russell guided the Quakes to their second road win and second clean sheet of the league season. The triumph was the club's first one over RSL in Utah since 2021.

Espinoza opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the 2024 season on Saturday, marking his 100th career goal contribution with San Jose (32g/68a). Only Chris Wondolowski (207) and Ronald Cerritos (108) have achieved this in club history. The Argentine's performance earned him Man of the Match honors presented by Coors Light.

The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the first in Russell's MLS head coaching career. For Espinoza, it is his fourth of the season and 20th overall.

The Quakes return to San Jose for their next MLS regular-season contest Saturday, Aug. 31, against Minnesota United Football Club. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 29)

Forwards: Marco Reus (LA), Luis Suárez (MIA), Luca Langoni (NE)

Midfielders: Sebastian Lletget (DAL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Albert Rusnák (SEA)

Defenders: Adilson Malanda (CLT), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Maya Yoshida (LA)

Goalkeepers: Brad Stuver (ATX)

Coach: Ian Russell (SJ)

Bench: Drake Callender (MIA), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Jake Davis (SKC), Carles Gil (NE), Riqui Puig (LA), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Bobby Wood (NE), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

