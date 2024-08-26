Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29. Evander notched a goal and two assists in Portland's 4-4draw against St. Louis CITY SConSaturdaynight, scoring a stoppage-time equalizer to level the match for Portland.

Evander's two assists on Aug. 24 brought his season total to a team-best 15, while adding his 12th goal of the 2024 campaign.With hisgoal andtwo assists, the Brazilianreached 21 goals and 20 assists in his career with Portland. He became the fifth player in Timbers'history to reach20 or more goals and assists,doing so in a club-record 48 matches(previously set by Diego Valeri at 62 matches).Evander now has a goal contribution in seven consecutive matches, recording five goals and seven assists in that span.Only Valeri has a longer goal-contribution streak, with nine in 2017.

TheTimbers next host rivals Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia showdown at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Saturday, August 31 at Providence Park.The game will bebroadcastonMLSSeason Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and LaGranD1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

