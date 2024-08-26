Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29
August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29. Evander notched a goal and two assists in Portland's 4-4draw against St. Louis CITY SConSaturdaynight, scoring a stoppage-time equalizer to level the match for Portland.
Evander's two assists on Aug. 24 brought his season total to a team-best 15, while adding his 12th goal of the 2024 campaign.With hisgoal andtwo assists, the Brazilianreached 21 goals and 20 assists in his career with Portland. He became the fifth player in Timbers'history to reach20 or more goals and assists,doing so in a club-record 48 matches(previously set by Diego Valeri at 62 matches).Evander now has a goal contribution in seven consecutive matches, recording five goals and seven assists in that span.Only Valeri has a longer goal-contribution streak, with nine in 2017.
TheTimbers next host rivals Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia showdown at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Saturday, August 31 at Providence Park.The game will bebroadcastonMLSSeason Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and LaGranD1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2024
- Sporting KC Hosts Indy Eleven in Open Cup Semifinal - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Earthquakes Interim Head Coach Ian Russell, Forward Cristian Espinoza, Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Charlotte FC Defender Adilson Malanda Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Earn Qualification to 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 - Portland Timbers
- Sebastian Lletget Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Zack Steffen Named Leagues Cup 2024 Best Goalkeeper - Colorado Rapids
- Five Points: At the Double - New York City FC
- Columbus Gets 3-1 win Over LAFC - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29
- Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September Friendly Matches
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 13th Annual Stand Together Week September 9-13
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Nashville SC