Five Points: At the Double

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded a draw against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night.

A late goal for Chicago saw the game finish 2-2.

Here are Five Points from the game...

At The Double

City had their Costa Rican marksman to thank for their two goals on Saturday night.

Alonso Martínez scored his ninth and tenth league goals of the season against the Chicago Fire, with his goals a good example of why he is so highly regarded by his teammates. Martínez's first goal, a curled effort from outside of the area showed his technical quality, while his second was an example of his composure and power as a finisher.

That versatility is a major asset and is one of many reasons Nick Cushing was pleased to add Martínez to the team last season.

The Costa Rican revealed this week that he had already achieved one of the targets he set for himself this season.

"At the beginning of the season I always set goals for myself," he said.

"I have accomplished one of them and now I have another goal that I'm trying to accomplish. I'm always challenging myself and pushing myself."

Kids Night

Saturday represented City's Kids Night celebration and you all made it a special one.

Whether it was the social media takeover or the young fans in the stands, it was a wonderful night. The atmosphere and exuberance started long before kick-off and it's why playing in Queens is always fun.

The result may not have been what we all wanted, but we will still take some great memories away from the night.

McFarlane Steps Up

Christian McFarlane has been a noted presence in the final third for City down the left, but it was his defensive skills that proved pivotal on Saturday night.

A well-timed run in behind from Maren Haile-Selassie in the 21st minute could have culminated in an equalizer for Chicago. Thankfully it did not, and that was in large part to McFarlane's intervention. The defender timed his interception perfectly and snuffed out Chicago's attack at a pivotal moment in the game.

It was barely a minute later that City had doubled their lead, but it could have been very different if not for McFarlane's work at the other end.

At the Death

City were on course for a memorable victory when a late penalty call changed the course of the contest.

Brian Gutiérrez converted from 12 yards out to give Chicago a point. It was a bitter blow for City at a time when they are looking to rack up points. It says a lot about the team's ambitions this season that the draw felt like a defeat, but it will also be vital they learn from this experience heading into the games that remain.

Point Gained

It can be very easy to focus on the frustration of Saturday's result and conceding at a late goal.

At the same time, the Club still collected a point and it will be helpful in their pursuit of reaching the postseason. Nick Cushing has consistently spoken about this being a young team and one that is still developing and learning.

He has also explained that progress can sometimes be disheartening and fraught with challenges. Saturday's result certainly fits into that category, but it also provides City with the perfect opportunity to respond.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.