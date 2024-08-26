Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURN TO SOLDIER FIELD, HOST INTER MIAMI CF ON AUGUST 31

One of Chicago's most highly anticipated matches of the season will take place on Saturday night when the Fire host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT. After a draw last Saturday against NYCFC, the Fire are two points out of a playoff position as they host Miami, who sit at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings.

Saturday's match will mark the eighth all-time regular season meeting between Chicago and Miami. Since Miami's arrival to MLS in 2020, the Fire have an all-time record of 4-2-1 against the Florida-based side. Additionally, the Fire are undefeated at home against Miami, going 2-0-1 in that span, including last season's 4-1 victory in front of a Club record crowd of 62,124 fans at Soldier Field on Oct. 4, 2023.

Miami is coming off a 2-0 clean sheet victory over the reigning Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati. In the victory, a brace from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez in the opening seven minutes of play would be all Miami needed to record their 17th victory of the 2024 campaign and become the first team to clinch a berth in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Saturday's match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and WLS-AM 890 (English). Additionally, tickets for the match can be purchased here. Following Saturday's contest, there will be a 60-minute postgame concert featuring pop/R&B superstar Jason Derulo, presented by Lou Malnati's.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (6-12-8, 26 points) vs. INTER MIAMI CF (17-4-5, 56 points)

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago

Last Game vs. MIA: Oct. 4, 2023 (4-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MIA: July 20, 2024 (1-2 L) - Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

6 - With their draw on Saturday night against NYCFC, the Fire have earned at least a point when trailing in a match on six occasions this season. The Fire have found ways to earn points, recording three victories and three draws in those six matches.

10 - With his goal on Saturday against NYCFC, Homegrown Brian Gutiérrez recorded his 10th career goal with Chicago Fire FC. With 10 goals, the Chicago native tied former Fire midfielder Harry Shipp for the most goals by a Homegrown in Club history. With one more tally, Gutiérrez will surpass Shipp and sit at the top of the Homegrown leaderboard.

10 (continued) - Following his goal on Saturday, Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers recorded his 10th goal of the season for the Men in Red. With 10 goals to his credit in his first season with Chicago, Cuypers joins former Designated Player Robert Berić as the only players to score 10 or more goals in a single season since the 2020 campaign.

