Zack Steffen Named Leagues Cup 2024 Best Goalkeeper
August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named the Best Goalkeeper of Leagues Cup 2024. His performance throughout the tournament was a key factor in the Rapids' third-place finish and qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Steffen recorded a tournament-high 35 saves during the competition. He was instrumental in the Rapids' quarterfinal win against Mexican giants Club América, where he made several saves and successfully converted his penalty during the shootout.
Steffen set a new Leagues Cup record by winning three penalty shootouts in a single tournament. His notable performances include two saves in the Round of 32 shootout against Club León and saving the first two penalties in the third-place match against Philadelphia Union.
