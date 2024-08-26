Suárez, Busquets and Callender Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and goalkeeper Drake Callender have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 29 of the 2024 regular season. The trio earns Team of the Matchday honors following their stellar performances on Saturday night to help Inter Miami defeat FC Cincinnati 2-0 at Chase Stadium to become the first team in the league to clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Suárez features in the starting XI and registers his fourth TOTM selection this regular season after bagging a historic brace to help Inter Miami secure the win against Cincinnati. Just 31 seconds into the match the Uruguayan marksman made history by establishing two new Club records with the opener. The goal was the fastest in a match in Club history, and also set the new record for most single-season goals across all competitions for an Inter Miami player with 17.

Just five minutes later, a quick transition move launched by Matías Rojas saw nifty interplay between him and the striker, resulting in the creative Paraguayan player sliding a ball into the box for Suárez, whose first touch was another strike past the Cincinnati goalkeeper to make it 2-0 at Chase Stadium. The goal was Suárez's 18th across all competitions for Inter Miami in 2024, and 14th in MLS play.

Busquets is also part of the starting XI in what is his third TOTM selection this season. The legendary Spaniard started the match in central defense and clocked in a solid shift to help the team keep a clean sheet despite playing the entirety of the second half with a one man disadvantage. Busquets also helped control the match, leading the team in completed passes and finishing with an 86.5% pass completion rate.

Callender, meanwhile, is among the substitutes and features in the Team of the Matchday for the second time this season. The goalkeeper had a standout display in goal to help Inter Miami clinch its playoffs berth, registering six saves and keeping a clean sheet.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel

Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez

Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright

Matchday 29: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

