Sebastian Lletget Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday
August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 29 following Dallas' 4-3 road victory over D.C. United.
On Saturday night, Sebastian Lletget scored his second goal of the season, his 28th goal in MLS. He also registered two assists versus D.C. United. Lletget leads FC Dallas in assists this season with seven.
This is the first time this season Lletget has been featured in Team of the Matchday honors.
2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:
Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2
Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)
Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20
Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11
Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21
Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)
Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24
Peter Luccin - Week 21
Logan Farrington - Week 26 (bench)
Paul Arriola - Week 27
Sebastian Lletget - Week 29
F: Marco Reus (LA), Luis Suárez (MIA), Luca Langoni (NE)
M: Sebastian Lletget (DAL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Albert Rusnák (SEA)
D: Adilson Malanda (CLT), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Maya Yoshida (LA)
GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)
Coach: Ian Russell (SJ)
Bench: Drake Callender (MIA), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Jake Davis (SKC), Carles Gil (NE), Riqui Puig (LA), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Bobby Wood (NE), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
