Sporting KC Hosts Indy Eleven in Open Cup Semifinal

August 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will continue the club's quest for a record-tying fifth U.S. Open Cup trophy on Tuesday when the team hosts Indy Eleven at 7 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Park in the semifinal round of U.S. Soccer's national championship.

Sporting Kansas City and Indy Eleven will meet for the first time in a competitive match on Tuesday -- the only prior match-ups came in a pair of preseason scrimmages in the buildup to Indy's inaugural campaign in 2014 -- and the winner will advance to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on Sept. 25.

Manager Peter Vermes has led Sporting to three of the team's four U.S. Open Cup titles - the most among active MLS coaches -- as Kansas City lifted the tournament trophy in 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017. The four U.S. Open Cup triumphs are tied for most among MLS clubs and one shy of the record held by Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel in the competition's 109-year history.

The U.S. Open Cup, named in honor of former Kansas City Wizards owner Lamar Hunt, has crowned a champion since 1914. The champion receives the Dewar Challenge Trophy along with $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Sporting Kansas City has reached the semifinal stage with a 2-1 win in extra time at Union Omaha (USL League One) in the Round of 32, a 4-0 victory against FC Tulsa (USL Championship) in the Round of 16 and another 2-1 win in extra time against FC Dallas (MLS) in the quarterfinals. Sporting has prevailed in 28 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2012, more than any team in American soccer, during a run that includes an active 15-match home unbeaten streak in Open Cup play since the start of 2015.

In the club's 11th season, Indy Eleven are making the team's first ever appearance in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals after earning a 1-0 road result at Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro) in the Third Round, a 2-0 victory over San Antonio FC (USL Championship) in the Round of 32, a 3-0 home win over Detroit City FC (USL Championship) in the Round of 16 and a 2-1 upset of Atlanta United (MLS) in the Quarterfinals.

Led by head coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven's roster features nine players with MLS experience -- including former Sporting KC midfielder James Musa -- and four active internationals in Maalique Foster (Jamaica), Douglas Martinez (Honduras), Augustine Williams (Sierra Leone) and Romario Williams (Jamaica).

Augustine Wiliams has scored in each of Indy's last three U.S. Open Cup matches and his eight goals in all competitions this year are one shy of Jack Blake for most on the team. Aedan Stanley, the only player to appear in every match for Indy this season, ranks second in the USL Championship with seven assists in 2024.

Sporting wingers Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell each achieved major milestones in Saturday's 3-0 win over Orlando. Salloi, the club's all-time leading scorer in the U.S. Open Cup with eight goals, reached 100 goal contributions in all competitions while Russell, the club captain and assist leader with eight so far this season, recorded the 100th goal contribution of his regular season career.

Tuesday will mark the eighth straight year in which SKC has reached the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, MLS conference semifinals or Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The match will also mark Sporting Kansas City's third home match of the month in three different competitions against teams from three different leagues.

The semifinal showdown will be free to watch on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Indy Eleven

2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Semifinal

Tuesday, Aug. 27 | 7 p.m. CT (7:10 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

Apple TV | Free on MLS Season Pass

English Radio | Sports Radio 810 WHB

Spanish Radio | La Grande 1340 AM

