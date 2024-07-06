Pennington Gets Call to the Show

Columbia, SC - Walter Pennington's contract was purchased by the Kansas City Royals and Friday night he made his Major League debut near his hometown at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Pennington entered the game in a jam and stranded two inherited runners while recording a pair of outs, including his first strikeout.

The Colorado School of Mines graduate pitched for the Fireflies in 2021 and anchored the back of the bullpen with a 3.18 ERA in 23 games. The southpaw punched out 37 opponents in 39.2 innings while going four for five in save opportunities in the neon and navy.

Pennington is the 25th former Fireflies player to make his Major League debut and the second during the 2024 season, joining Dedniel Nunez, who made his debut April 9 for the New York Mets. Pennington is also the third Fireflies player to make his debut with the Royals, joining Maikel Garcia and John McMillon.

