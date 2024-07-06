Timmerman Reinstated from 7-Day IL

July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Josh Timmerman reinstated from the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 5 on the injured list.

In summary:

7/6: RHP Josh Timmerman reinstated from the 7-day IL

