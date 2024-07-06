Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 7.6

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets this evening at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 4.09 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with Major League rehabber RHP Ian Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Friday, July 19 for the start of Dino Weekend! Join us as we have a Mason Triceratops Bobblehead giveaway July 19, Jurassic World Night July 20 and we'll bring back Ed's Dinosaurs real life interactive dinosaurs Sunday, July 21.

EIGHTH INNING BURST LEADS TO 8-2 WIN: The Fireflies used a six-run eighth inning to come from behind to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 8-2 at SRP Park Friday night. After being shutout through the first seven frames, the bats came to life in the eighth inning. Hyungchan Um and Austin Charles led the inning off with back-to-back singles. Next, Jhonny Perdomo wore a pitch off the chin to load the bases. Aldrin Lucas started the scoring, legging out an infield single to shortstop that moved everyone station-to-station. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez tied the game, launching a sacrifice fly to right field. Later, Perdomo and Lucas successfully executed a double steal that gave Columbia a 3-2 lead Brennon McNair became the second Fireflies player to get plunked in the inning to put runners at first and second for the top of the order. After that, Erick Torres pummeled his first-career homer beyond the left field fence to score three and put Columbia firmly in front 6-2.

GOING STREAKING: Catcher Dionmy Salon is riding a hot streak for Columbia. He is on his longest hitting streak of the season, a 10-game stretch that began June 9 and is the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. He trails Esteban Gonzalez who has hit in 13-consecutive games for the Lynchburg Hillcats. Salon is 13-30 (.433) on the run and has five RBI. Salon has increased his batting average from .165 to .232 during the strech which encapsulates over one quarter of his games played this season. Columbia's backstop has also scored a run in three-straight games, which is the longest active streak for a Fireflies player.

KICKING WITH KIRKLAND: In Doug Kirkland's last eight outings, he has allowed just one earned run spanning 14.1 innings of work (0.63 ERA). In that time, he has 17 punchouts and his opponents are hitting .119 against him. In his first full professional season, Kirkland is 3-3 with a 2.60 ERA. He has an outlandish 37 strikeouts in 27.2 innings and opponents are hitting just .176 against him this season.

I CAN SEE THE FUTURE: Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced their All-Star Future's game rosters, which contained a pair of former Fireflies player. RHP Ben Kudrna was Kansas City's second rounder in 2021 and after spinning a 3.48 ERA in 17 starts in 2022, he was named the Columbia Fireflies Pitcher of the Year by the Royals. Gavin Cross was also named to the roster. The outfielder was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Virginia Tech and reached base safely in his final 22 games with the Fireflies that same season.

THIS IS 40: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in a pair of RBI, giving him 40 on the young season. In 2023 only three Fireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires (69), Lizandro Rodriguez (44) and Daniel Vazquez (43).

PENNINGTON GETS CALL TO THE SHOW: Walter Pennington's contract was purchased by the Kansas City Royals and Friday night he made his Major League debut near his hometown at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Pennington entered the game in a jam and stranded two inherited runners while recording a pair of outs, including his first strikeout. The Colorado School of Mines graduate pitched for the Fireflies in 2021 and anchored the back of the bullpen with a 3.18 ERA in 23 games. The southpaw punched out 37 opponents in 39.2 innings while going four for five in save opportunities in the neon and navy. Pennington is the 25th former Fireflies player to make his Major League debut and the second during the 2024 season, joining Dedniel Nunez, who made his debut April 9.

