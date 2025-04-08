Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.8 vs Charleston

We're excited to see everyone at Segra Park this baseball season! Tonight the Fireflies take on the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters makes his season debut for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Janzen Keisel.

Tonight is Opening Night presented by MUSC Health. During the game, fans can enjoy our Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at concession stands. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

CAREER NIGHT FOR FIRST BASEMAN NOT ENOUGH FOR WIN: Derlin Figueroa had an all-time night for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman slammed two homers and drove in six RBI, but it wasn't enough as Columbia lost 13-12 to the Augusta GreenJackets in 10 innings Sunday at SRP Park. Columbia was able to score the inherited runner, Brennon McNair in the top of the 10th off a wild pitch. Figueroa drew his fourth walk of the game to kick-off the inning. After a Colton Becker sacrifice bunt to move the runners over, the wild pitch gave Columbia a 12-11 advantage. Jordan Woods (BS, 1; L, 0-1) struck out Nick Montgomery to kick-off the inning, but then the next batter, Eric Hartman pulverized a two-run homer to win the game 13-12 for the GreenJackets.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF: Sunday, Derlin Figueroa became the first player in affiliated baseball to hit a pair of homers and walk four times in a single game since Josh Van Meter accomplished the feat June 14, 2021 for the Reno Aces as they sqaured off against Las Vegas. Figueroa also became the first Fireflies player to homer twice in a game since himself September 4, 2024 and the first player to walk four times in a game for Columbia since he did August 4, 2024. He is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six runs in a game since Trevor Werner accomplished the feat against Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023. With the two homers Sunday, Figueroa now has 15 in his Fireflies career, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most all-time.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: The Fireflies have a new manager this season. David Noworyta is a 28-year-old former catcher who has coached within the Royals Organization since the 2022 season. The skipper played at the University of Hawaii prior to playing on the Tigers farm. Noworyta has baseball in his blood. His father, Steve worked for the White Sox and Philidelphia Phillies for over 40 years, retiring as the Director of Minor League Operations for the Phillies.

ON THE VERGE: Columbia welcomes back 15 returnees to the roster this season. A pair of the players have a chance to break franchise records if they're with the team for an extended amount of time. Elvis Novas enters the season with nine saves, just five behind franchise leader Alex Palsha, who had 14 saves in 2016. Derlin Figueroa is also within striking distance of the homerun title. He is currently tied for seventh in franchise history with 13 round trippers, which is 16 shy of Erick Pena's franchise record 29 career homers.

A WINTER DOWN UNDER: This winter, two members of the Fireflies, Brennon McNair and Hyungchan Um, played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. The two showed off their skills as McNair led the circuit in HR (11), XBH (18) and was top-five in SLG (.540), RBI (26) and SB (11). Was the fifth player in ABL history with 10 HR and 10 SB in season. Um wasn't far behind leading the League in Total Bases (78), finishing second to 2024 Fireflies teammate Brennon McNair in homers (10) and finishing top five in RBI (24), slugging percentage (.561), OPS (.912), hits (40) and extra-base hits (17). Both finished the 2024 season on the roster and are starting the year back in the Carolina League.

GETTING THEM ON, BUT NOT OVER: This year, the Fireflies are hitting .250 as a team and are fourth in the Carolian League with a .369 on-base percentage. All that changes when runners have been threatening though. Through three games, the club is 7-48 (.146) with runners in scoring position in 2025.

