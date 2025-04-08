Pitching Leads the Way in Home Opener 4-1 Win

April 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies rallied behind Wolters' first start of 2025 to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-1 at Segra Park Tuesday night.

Blake Wolters (W, 1-0) dominated in his first start on the bump in 2025. The righty fired a career-high five, one-hit innings while punching out a handful of batters. Only one arm was needed in relief. Jordan Woods (S, 1) retired the final 12 batters of the game, giving up a single, unearned run to get Columbia to the finish line.

Columbia got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Colton Becker drew a lead-off walk and stole second without hesitation. He advanced on a pop-out from Asbel Gonzalez before Hyungchan Um poked a single up the middle to score Becker from third and break the scoreless tie.

With two outs in the seventh and Jorge Hernandez on third and Becker at second, Um came through again. Columbia's catcher looped a two-run single to left to push Columbia's lead to 3-0.

Columbia tacked their final run on in the eighth inning. Derlin Figueroa reached on Nicandro Aybar's third fielding error of the night to start the inning. He advanced to third on a ground out before Jorge Hernandez drove him home with a sacrifice fly to increase the Fireflies lead to 4-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Mason Miller (0-0, 4.91 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jacob Kamatz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tomorrow is the first CVETS Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park! Be sure to bring your dog with you for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket as the Fireflies take on the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.