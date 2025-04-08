Ross' Walk-Off Home Run in Opener Gives FredNats First Win of 2025

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (1-3) outlasted the Salem Red Sox (3-1) and won their first game of the season 9-8 on a walk-off home run by first baseman Jackson Ross. It was Ross' second home run in his first two professional games and it closed out a frigid Fredericksburg home opener.

After an 0-3 start to the season after being swept by the Carolina Mudcats on the road, the Nationals welcomed fans back to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for their 2025 home opener. With temperatures dipping below 40 degrees, fans stayed late into the night as the FredNats and the Red Sox battled back and forth.

Fredericksburg jumped out to an early 4-0 lead off of the Salem starter Adam Bates. Two runs scored in the first and the second innings each with the FredNats drawing five combined walks and Roismar Quintana and Elijah Nunez picking up RBI base hits.

Then, Salem made its first move. The second time through the order saw six straight Red Sox reach against Fredericksburg starter Angel Roman to start the third inning. By the end of the frame, the Red Sox had scored six runs against Roman after a three-run double by Nataneal Yuten. Roman didn't make it out of the third and left with the FredNats in a 6-4 hole.

The Nationals claimed the lead back in the sixth inning with three runs on three hits against reliever Eybersson Polanco. Randal Diaz punctuated the inning by rolling an RBI single up the third base line, legging it out to drive in Elijah Nunez and make it 8-7. The Red Sox quickly responded with a run of their own in the eighth though, coming unearned against bullpen arms Erik Tolman and Merrick Baldo.

Then, with two outs in the ninth inning, a "feels like" temperature below freezing and Salem reliever Michael Sansone three perfect innings into his outing, Jackson Ross came to the plate hitless. Sansone grooved him a fastball, though, and Ross tattooed it over the wall in left field to walk it off and give the FredNats their first win of the 2025 season in storybook fashion.

Sansone (0-1) was charged with the loss, giving Baldo (1-0) the win on a night where both pitching staffs combined for 25 strikeouts. In the end, the FredNats did just enough.

In game two of the series on Wednesday, Fredericksburg pits Davian Garcia (0-0, 0.00) against Steven Brooks (0-0, 0.00) in a 6:35 start.

