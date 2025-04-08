Crawdads Toss No Hitter on Opening Night

April 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads played their first Carolina League game at LP Frans Stadium in front of 1,303 people on a cool Tuesday night.

And it proved to be one for the record books!

Kamdyn Perry, William Privette and J'Briell Easley combined to throw a nine-inning no hitter as Hickory defeated Augusta 6-0.

The last no hitter tossed by the 'Dads was in 2022, as they tossed two on the road.

The Crawdads got all the offense they needed in the first frame, as Pablo Guerrero singled in Yeremy Cabrera to put the Crawdads in front 1-0.

The Crawdads would score single runs in the fourth and seventh frames, before closing out the contest with a three-run eighth that extended the Hickory lead to six runs.

Maxton Martin was the star on offense for Hickory, driving home a pair of runs on three hits.

Pablo Guerrero made a pair of sterling defensive plays to keep the no-no intact. The final effort was a diving snare of a liner from Owen Carey to preserve the no-hitter in the seventh inning.

With Ben Hartl handling the catching duties, Perry tossed the first four frames for Hickory, striking out four batters on the night. Privette tossed a perfect fifth inning before handing the ball to Easley, who was dominant the rest of the way, retiring twelve straight batters to finish the deal for Hickory.

The win for Easley was his first of the season, as Luke Sinnard was tagged with the loss.

The series continues tomorrow at 11am, as the Crawdads will play their first home day game of 2025 against Augusta in an Education Day by Dippin' Dots.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.