MudCats Hand Pelicans First Loss in 2025 Home Opener

April 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 14-0 on Tuesday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (3-1) fell behind in the top of the first inning against the Carolina MudCats (4-0). Eric Bitoni drove in the first run of the game against Hayden Frank (0-1) with an RBI single. The MudCats scored two in the frame.

In the top of the third inning, Fillipo DiTuri drove in a pair of runs with a two run single to center.

Carolina manufactured four runs in the top of the fourth inning on two-run singles by Josh Adamczewski and Bitoni, pushing the advantage to 8-0.

Frank exited after 3.1 innings, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits and a walk.

Charlie Hurley spun 2.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball while walking two and fanning three in his professional debut.

The MudCats found the run column again in the top of the 7th, plating three runs on a pair of RBI singles.

In the top of the eighth inning, a bases loaded walk and a two-run double brought the score to its final resting place at 14-0.

Offensively, the Pelicans mustered just two hits. Angel Cepeda and Leonel Espinoza each collected singles in the loss. Myrtle Beach stranded 11 baserunners, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9th. RHP Will Frisch (0-0, -.--) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Wande Torres (0-0, -.--) for Carolina.

