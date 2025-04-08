Mudcats Soar Past Myrtle Beach in Series Opener

April 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored four times in the fourth inning to break open the series opener as the cruised past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 14-0 on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Carolina (4-0) led the game 4-0 after a pair of runs in the first and third innings but would blow the game open in the fourth with a quartet of runs. The four-run frame for the Mudcats was highlighted by a two-run single from Josh Adamczewski and by Eric Bitonti, who collected his third hit and RBI of the contest. When the inning concluded, Carolina had an jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Adamczewski would continue his big night in the seventh driving in two more on a single to left field for an 11-0 Carolina advantage.

Myrtle Beach (3-1) could manage just two hits against the four Mudcats pitchers as the bullpen combined to cover the last six innings of the game and did not allow a hit while fanning nine.

Carolina added three more runs in the eighth as they shutout the Pelicans 14-0.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:35 when Carolina sends RHP Wande Torres (0-0, 0.00) to the mound while Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Will Frisch (0-0, 0.00).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

