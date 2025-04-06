Career Night for First Baseman Not Enough for Win

Augusta, SC - Derlin Figueroa had an all-time night for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman slammed two homers and drove in six RBI, but it wasn't enough as Columbia lost 13-12 to the Augusta GreenJackets in 10 innings Sunday at SRP Park.

Columbia was able to score the inherited runner, Brennon McNair in the top of the 10th off a wild pitch. Figueroa drew his fourth walk of the game to kick-off the inning. After a Colton Becker sacrifice bunt to move the runners over, the wild pitch gave Columbia a 12-11 advantage.

Jordan Woods (BS, 1; L, 0-1) struck out Nick Montgomery to kick-off the inning, but then the next batter, Eric Hartman pulverized a two-run homer to win the game 13-12 for the GreenJackets.

Derlin Figueroa got the Fireflies bats started in the first inning. After Ramon Ramirez reached first on a fielding error, Figueroa pulled his first homer of the year beyond the right field fence to push the Fireflies to a 2-0 lead.

The first baseman struck again in the top of the sixth. After the Fireflies drew a pair of walks and collected a single, Figueroa launched his second homer of the ball game, this one a grand slam, to put Columbia in front 8-3. It was the Fireflies first multi-homer game since Figueroa hit a pair of homers against the Charleston RiverDogs September 4, 2024. The two homers also gave Figueroa 15 career round-trippers for the Fireflies, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most in franchise history.

Figueroa is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six RBI since Trevor Werner did so against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans September 3, 2023.

In the seventh, Owen Carey, Isaiah Drake, Colby Jones and Carlos Monteverde hit four-consecutive one out singles to tie the game 9-9. After that, Luis Sanchez walked to load the bases with one out and then John Gil ran out a fielder's choice to allow Jones to score and Augusta to take a 10-9 lead. The three runs saddled Nick Conte (BS, 1) with his first professional loss.

The next inning, Augusta added another run off of Julio Rosario to move their advantage to 11-9.

The GreenJackets came charging back in the home half of the sixth. Luis Sanchez broke things open with a two-run double off the left field wall that plated Isaiah Drake and Colby Jones. Next, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch, made it a one-run ball game once again as the GreenJackets matched Columbia's four-run inning.

Columbia added a run in the top of the seventh. Roni Cabrera legged out a lead-off triple and came around on a wild pitch with one out to provide Columbia with some insurance and a 9-7 lead.

The Fireflies bats rallied with patience. In the top of the fifth, Jacob Kroeger walked the first four batters he faced. As he walked Colton Becker, Jorge Hernandez scored to tie the game 3-3.

Jackson Dannelley entered and quelled the rally but allowed a sacrifice fly off the bat of Angel Acosta that put the Fireflies back in front 4-3.

The Fireflies bullpen allowed the team to get back into the game. Elvis Novas and Tanner Jones combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings to get Columbia to the sixth with a lead.

Augusta rallied quickly. In the second inning, after Owen Casey reached on an error and Isaiah Drake slapped a single, Fireflies starter Josh Hansell issued three-consecutive walks and later hit a batter to grant Augusta a 3-2 lead. Hansell didn't allow an earned run, but was lifted from the game after just 1.2 innings of work.

Despite the nine runs, the Fireflies finished the night 1-11 with runners in scoring position. So far this season, Columbia is 6-44 (.136) with runners in scoring position.

