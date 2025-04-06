Pelicans Sweep RiverDogs with 5-2 Win in Series Finale
April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 5-2 on Sunday evening from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
The Pelicans (3-0) found the run column in the top of the first inning, when Jose Escobar plated Alexey Lumpuy with a sacrifice fly to left against RiverDogs (0-3) starter Ryan Andrade.
After needing just 23 pitches to get through his first two frames of work, Brooks Caple (1-0) allowed an unearned run on a single to left by Nathan Flewelling.
Myrtle Beach regained the lead on a two-run homer to right by Michael Carico, scoring Matt Halbach.
Caple finished his professional debut after 5.0 innings, surrendering just one unearned run on four hits and a walk while fanning three.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Pelicans added on a pair of runs against Dominic Niman (0-1) on RBI singles by Angel Cepeda and Leonel Espinoza.
With the Pelicans leading 5-1 in the home half of the seventh inning, Charleston's Larry Martinez provided an RBI double that brought the score to its final resting place at 5-2.
Jeral Vizcaino tossed a scoreless ninth inning that featured a strikeout, earning his first save of the season.
Offensively, the Pelicans collected 13 hits and were paced by three-hit performances by Lumpuy and Halbach. Cepeda and Espinoza each logged a pair of hits. Carico's two RBI led all hitters.
The Pelicans begin a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8th. Starters have yet to be announced for the series opener.
