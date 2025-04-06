Late Two-Run Rally Sees Hillcats Past Woodpeckers in Series Finale
April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - For the second straight night, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-2) took a one-run lead into the top of the ninth. However, the Lynchburg Hillcats (2-1) followed a similar script and mounted a late comeback to seal the win as well as an opening series win.
Early on, the Fayetteville offense found a spark. Esmil Valencia roped a two-run double to left-center field, giving the Woodpeckers a 2-0 edge in the first inning.
Lynchburg scored one run apiece in the second and third innings to tie the score, but the Woodpeckers answered back in the bottom of the fourth. Carlos Cauro launched a two-run home run onto the berm in left field, the first Fayetteville home run of the 2025 season, and Cesar Hernandez followed up with a solo shot of his own which grazed the right-center field wall, forging Fayetteville ahead 5-2.
The Hillcats responded with a two-spot in the top of the fifth to cut the Woodpecker advantage to one, but with little room for error, Anthony Cruz settled in on the mound. He fired three consecutive scoreless frames to preserve the lead heading into the final inning.
However, the Hillcats struck back in their final turn at bat. A Jose Pirela double, Tommy Hawke triple, and Welbyn Francisca RBI groundout gave them a lead they would not relinquish, securing their second straight win to conclude Opening Weekend.
The Woodpeckers have an off-day tomorrow before starting a six-game series at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Tuesday against the Delmarva Shorebirds. They return to SEGRA stadium on April 15th to welcome the defending Carolina League champion Fredericksburg Nationals into town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET for the first Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday of the season.
