Salem Wins Nail-Biter to Complete Three-Game Sweep of Delmarva 6-5 on Sunday Afternoon

April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - For the first time since the opening weekend of 2022, the Salem Red Sox completed a season-opening sweep, defeating Delmarva 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to move to 3-0 on the young season.

As they did in the previous games of the series, Salem's offense wasted no time, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Sox capitalized on five walks, an RBI fielder's choice, and an RBI single off Delmarva's starting pitcher Keeler Morfe. The Shorebirds quickly went to their bullpen to stop the bleeding after just two outs.

Salem added another run in the second inning when Franklin Arias was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on a catcher's error. A complete bingo card trip around the bases for Arias.

Luis Cohen, the starter for Salem, needed used 17 pitches to retire all six batters he faced through two innings before the Sox turned to the bullpen in the third. Trennor O'Donnell made his season debut with 2.2 innings of relief, striking out three batters.

Matt McShane, the 22-year-old native of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, made his professional baseball debut on Sunday. He pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one run (none earned) and striking out six to earn the win.

"I was able to get ahead early, which has been a big goal of mine, and laying my off-speed early set me up for success today," McShane said after the game. "It was awesome to make my debut, something I've been looking forward to for a while now. And it was special having my mom, grandma, and aunt here today."

Salem gave McShane some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. With the score 4-2, Starlyn Nunez walked, and Natanael Yuten followed with an RBI double to center field, scoring Nunez from first base. Back-to-back wild pitches from Sebastian Gongora allowed Yuten to score and extend the Sox lead to 6-2 heading into the sixth inning.

Delmarva answered with a run in the top of the sixth and entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3.

With Nathanael Cruz on the mound in a save opportunity, the Sox found themselves in a tight spot, needing three more outs to complete the series sweep, but Delmarva would not go down easy for a third day in a row. Edrei Campos and Steven Ondina led off the inning with walks, and Fernando Peguero singled to load the bases with no outs.

Miguel Rodriguez then delivered a two-RBI double off the left-field fence, cutting Salem's lead to 6-5, still with no outs. With the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second, Cruz dug deep, inducing a flyout from Delmarva's three-hole hitter Maikol Hernandez. He followed that up by striking out the cleanup batter Raylin Ramos for the second out.

An intentional walk to Edwin Amparo loaded the bases for Alfredo Velasquez, but Cruz remained calm and, after working back from a 3-1 count, induced a flyout to Karim Ayubi in right field to seal the victory and the sweep for Salem.

It was a dramatic finish to an exciting opening series for the Red Sox. The team will now head to Fredericksburg for a six-game road series against the Nationals, starting Tuesday, April 8th, with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.

The Red Sox will return to Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark on April 15th, when they begin a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

