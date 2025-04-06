Shorebirds Swept by Red Sox in Opening Series

April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (0-3) could not avoid the sweep against the Salem Red Sox (3-0) in the season's opening series after they were defeated 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox grabbed an early lead by scoring three times in the first on a bases-loaded walk, sacrifice fly, and an RBI single by Natanael Yuten to put the Shorebirds behind 3-0.

Salem added another run in the second on a throwing error to extend their lead to 4-0.

Delmarva got back into the game in the top of the fifth as they capitalized on two bases-loaded walks to cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

The lead quickly stretched back to four runs for the Red Sox as they used an RBI double by Natanael Yuten, and a wild pitch to make it a 6-2 game.

The Shorebirds benefited on an error in the top of the sixth as Edwin Amparo scored to pull Delmarva within three at 6-3.

Jacob Cravey entered in relief for the Shorebirds in the fifth inning and shut down the Red Sox offense as he kept them scoreless in 3.2 innings, striking out 5 with no walks in his season debut.

With the Shorebirds still behind 6-3 in the ninth inning, they put together a fierce rally thanks to Miguel Rodriguez, who doubled off the wall in left field with the bases loaded, scoring Edrei Campos and Steven Ondina to make it a 6-5 game. However, the Shorebirds could not push the tying run home from third and fell one run short as Salem swept the three-game series.

Matt McShane (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Salem, with Keeler Morfe (0-1) taking the loss as the starter for the Shorebirds. Nathanael Cruz (1) earned the save for the Red Sox.

Delmarva now returns home for opening night on Tuesday against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.