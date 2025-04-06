Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.6 at Augusta

April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell gets the ball for Columbia and the GreenJackets counter with RHP Brett Sears.

Tuesday night is the Fireflies home opener at Segra Park brought to you by MUSC Health! Cheer on Columbia as they take on the Charleston RiverDogs starting at 7:05 pm. Fans can enjoy Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. Buy your tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

-----------

LATE OFFENSE, EXCELLENT PITCHING LEAD TO FIREFLIES WIN: The Fireflies bullpen slammed the door shut behind 4.2 two-hit innings from starter Yunior Marte to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 3-1 Saturday night at SRP Park. Ramon Ramirez got the Fireflies on the board late in the game. He led off the seventh with a double to left. The backstop scored off a single from Stone Russell that tied the game 1-1. The next inning, it was Milo Rushford who led the frame off with a knock. After the outfielder's single, Asbel Gonzalez bunted him into scoring position and Ramirez lasered a double high off the wall in right field to push Columbia in front for the first time Saturday.

BIG BOPPER: Last night Stone Russell added a ninth inning insurance run for the Fireflies. It was the teams' first homer of 2025 and Russell's third of his professional career. Russell is tied with backstop Ramon Ramirez with a pair of RBI for the team lead in a young 2025 season.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: The Fireflies have a new manager this season. David Noworyta is a 28-year-old former catcher who has coached within the Royals Organization since the 2022 season. The skipper played at the University of Hawaii prior to playing on the Tigers farm. Noworyta has baseball in his blood. His father, Steve worked for the White Sox and Philidelphia Phillies for over 40 years, retiring as the Director of Minor League Operations for the Phillies.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Last night, the first 15 Fireflies who came to the plate were retired in order by Augusta starter Logan Samuels. Stone Russell broke up the perfect game with a no-hitter, but the Fireflies didn't get on the board until the seventh inning. The bats kept churning though, scoring one run in each of the last three innings to secure a 3-1 victory at SRP Park.

ON THE VERGE: Columbia welcomes back 15 returnees to the roster this season. A pair of the players have a chance to break franchise records if they're with the team for an extended amount of time. Elvis Novas enters the season with nine saves, just five behind franchise leader Alex Palsha, who had 14 saves in 2016. Derlin Figueroa is also within striking distance of the homerun title. He is currently tied for seventh in franchise history with 13 round trippers, which is 16 shy of Erick Pena's franchise record 29 career homers.

A BICENTENNIAL EVENT: This season, the Fireflies and GreenJackets will play their 200th game against each other. Through the first 192 contests, Augusta maintains a 98-96 series lead. In 2024, Augusta won the season series 11-10. The two teams are separated by a 73 mile drive along I-20.

A WINTER DOWN UNDER: This winter, two members of the Fireflies, Brennon McNair and Hyungchan Um, played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. The two showed off their skills as McNair led the circuit in HR (11), XBH (18) and was top-five in SLG (.540), RBI (26) and SB (11). Was the fifth player in ABL history with 10 HR and 10 SB in season. Um wasn't far behind leading the League in Total Bases (78), finishing second to 2024 Fireflies teammate Brennon McNair in homers (10) and finishing top five in RBI (24), slugging percentage (.561), OPS (.912), hits (40) and extra-base hits (17). Both finished the 2024 season on the roster and are starting the year back in the Carolina League.

