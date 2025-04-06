Mudcats Rally to Sweep Nationals

April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning as they swept the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-8 on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (3-0) trailed by two runs entering the last of the 10th but was able to string together multiple quality at bats against Nationals reliever Ryan Minckler (L, 0-1). The Mudcats loaded the bases and eventually tied the game on a bases loaded fielder's choice from Luis Pena who legged out the back end of a potential double play to tie the contest.

With the game tied, the next Carolina batter, Josh Adamczewski provide the heroics as he stung a base hit down the right field line to score Kay-Lin Nicasica and lift Mudcats to the 9-8 victory.

Fredericksburg (0-3) took the lead in the top of the 10th inning against Mudcat reliever Josh Timmerman (W, 1-0) on a two-run home run from Jorgelys Mota but that lead would be short lived as Carolina rallied in the home half of the frame to win.

The Mudcats hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to Myrtle Beach to take on the Pelicans. First pitch of the six-game series is set for Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Melvin Hernandez (0-0, 0.00) getting the ball in the series opener for the Mudcats.

Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 15 to take on Delmarva.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

