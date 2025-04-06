RiverDogs to Televise 26 Home Games with Local Partners
April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will broadcast 26 of their 66 home games on local over-the-air television stations in 2025, thanks to partnerships with Gray Media and Sinclair Broadcasting. The 26-game slate is set to be the highest number of RiverDogs' games ever broadcast on local television.
15 games will air on Gray Media's Palmetto Sports Network - WCSC channel 5.3/35.3.
The Dogs' schedule on the Palmetto Sports Network is as follows:
Friday, April 18, 7:05pm - vs Hickory
Friday, May 9, 7:05pm - vs Columbia
Saturday, May 10, 6:05pm - vs Columbia
Friday, May 16, 7:05pm - vs Salem
Saturday, June 14, 6:05pm - vs Augusta
Thursday, July 3, 7:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach
Saturday, July 12, 6:05pm - vs Columbia
Friday, August 1, 7:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach
Saturday, August 2, 6:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach
Friday, August 15, 7:05pm - vs Hickory
Saturday, August 16, 6:05pm - vs Hickory
Friday, August 29, 7:05pm - vs Augusta
Saturday, August 30, 6:05pm - vs Augusta
All RiverDogs' Sunday home games will be broadcast on Sinclar Broadcasting's MyTV Charleston - WCIV channel 36.1.
The broadcast schedule on MyTV Charleston is as follows:
Sunday, April 6, 5:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach
Sunday, April 20, 5:05pm - vs Hickory
Sunday, May 11, 5:05pm - vs Columbia
Sunday, May 18, 5:05pm - vs Salem
Sunday, June 1, 5:05pm - vs Kannapolis
Sunday, June 15, 5:05pm - vs Augusta
Sunday, June 29, 5:05pm - vs Lynchburg
Sunday, July 13, 2:05pm - vs Columbia
Sunday, August 3, 5:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach
Sunday, August 17, 5:05pm - vs Hickory
Sunday, August 31, 5:05pm - vs Augusta
The RiverDogs' remaining 40 games can be viewed on MiLB.tv or using the free Bally Live App. Fans can purchase an MiLB.tv subscription for $29.99 for the entire season or $3.99 per month. MiLB.tv is included with an MLB.tv subscription.
Additionally, fans can listen to an audio stream of every home game and select road games for free on RiverDogs.com.
Larry Larson will broadcast all 66 home games in his first season as the Voice of the RiverDogs. Larson, a Rockford, Illinois native, is in his fourth season in Minor League Baseball after previous stops with the Beloit Sky Carp and Dunedin Blue Jays.
The RiverDogs open the broadcast schedule this evening at 5:05pm on MyTV Charleston.
