RiverDogs to Televise 26 Home Games with Local Partners

April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will broadcast 26 of their 66 home games on local over-the-air television stations in 2025, thanks to partnerships with Gray Media and Sinclair Broadcasting. The 26-game slate is set to be the highest number of RiverDogs' games ever broadcast on local television.

15 games will air on Gray Media's Palmetto Sports Network - WCSC channel 5.3/35.3.

The Dogs' schedule on the Palmetto Sports Network is as follows:

Friday, April 18, 7:05pm - vs Hickory

Friday, May 9, 7:05pm - vs Columbia

Saturday, May 10, 6:05pm - vs Columbia

Friday, May 16, 7:05pm - vs Salem

Saturday, June 14, 6:05pm - vs Augusta

Thursday, July 3, 7:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach

Saturday, July 12, 6:05pm - vs Columbia

Friday, August 1, 7:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach

Saturday, August 2, 6:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach

Friday, August 15, 7:05pm - vs Hickory

Saturday, August 16, 6:05pm - vs Hickory

Friday, August 29, 7:05pm - vs Augusta

Saturday, August 30, 6:05pm - vs Augusta

All RiverDogs' Sunday home games will be broadcast on Sinclar Broadcasting's MyTV Charleston - WCIV channel 36.1.

The broadcast schedule on MyTV Charleston is as follows:

Sunday, April 6, 5:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach

Sunday, April 20, 5:05pm - vs Hickory

Sunday, May 11, 5:05pm - vs Columbia

Sunday, May 18, 5:05pm - vs Salem

Sunday, June 1, 5:05pm - vs Kannapolis

Sunday, June 15, 5:05pm - vs Augusta

Sunday, June 29, 5:05pm - vs Lynchburg

Sunday, July 13, 2:05pm - vs Columbia

Sunday, August 3, 5:05pm - vs Myrtle Beach

Sunday, August 17, 5:05pm - vs Hickory

Sunday, August 31, 5:05pm - vs Augusta

The RiverDogs' remaining 40 games can be viewed on MiLB.tv or using the free Bally Live App. Fans can purchase an MiLB.tv subscription for $29.99 for the entire season or $3.99 per month. MiLB.tv is included with an MLB.tv subscription.

Additionally, fans can listen to an audio stream of every home game and select road games for free on RiverDogs.com.

Larry Larson will broadcast all 66 home games in his first season as the Voice of the RiverDogs. Larson, a Rockford, Illinois native, is in his fourth season in Minor League Baseball after previous stops with the Beloit Sky Carp and Dunedin Blue Jays.

The RiverDogs open the broadcast schedule this evening at 5:05pm on MyTV Charleston.

