RiverDogs Swept by Pelicans to Finish Opening Weekend

April 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs catcher Nathan Flewelling

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs closed Opening Weekend and their first MUSC Health Family Sunday with a 5-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, in front of 4,867 fans on Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The loss completes the three-game sweep for Myrtle Beach.

In his first professional start, RiverDogs' starter Ryan Andrade walked two batters and allowed a first inning run on a sacrifice-fly. However, the righty bounced back to strand the bases loaded.

After that lengthy first inning, Andrade did not give up any runs over his final two innings.

Charleston knotted the game at one in the bottom of the third inning, as Nathan Flewelling singled to left. The ball rolled past left fielder Anderson Suriel, allowing Jose Perez to score from first.

That unearned run was the only damage Myrtle Beach starter Brooks Caple would allow in five innings.

The Pelicans took the lead for good in the top of the fifth, as Michael Carico launched a two-run home run to make it 3-1. In the sixth, Angel Cepeda and Leonel Espinoza added RBI singles to swell the lead to 5-1.

The RiverDogs threatened down the stretch of the contest. In the seventh, Larry Martinez drove in Woo Shin on a double into the left field corner to trim the deficit to 5-2. Later in the frame, Charleston loaded the bases but failed to capitalize.

Pelicans closer Jeral Vizcaino walked two batters in the bottom of the ninth, but averted damage to end the contest.

The RiverDogs return to action on Tuesday, April 8 against the Columbia Fireflies to open a six-game series in the state capital. The team returns to The Joe on Tuesday, April 15 against Hickory to begin a six-game homestand.

Ballpark fun: The first 500 kids through the gates received a RiverDogs Yo-Yo, in accordance with the Dogs' "Comeback SZN" theme. Youngsters who stuck around until after the game got to run the Riley Park bases. Before the game, 6-year-old MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's hospital patient Jaxon Foxwell threw out the first pitch. Jaxon has overcome a rare blood disorder thanks to the help of a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother, Brixxton.

