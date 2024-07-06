Losing Skid Continues, Pelicans Fall 11-10 to RiverDogs in 10 Innings
July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped the series finale to the Charleston RiverDogs 11-10 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Charleston swept the series as the Myrtle Beach losing streak has hit eight games. With the loss, the Birds' record stands at 32-49 and 3-12 in the second half while the RiverDogs improved to 37-43 and 10-5 in the second half.
After a rough week, the Birds' offense came alive for 10 runs off 10 hits as Alfonsin Rosario (1-6, 2B, 3 RBI) led the group with three RBI. Cristian Hernandez (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) also brought home a pair in the loss. The Pelicans tallied three doubles in the losing effort.
After allowing the winning run in the 10th, Scarlyn Lebron (0-2) took the loss after pitching 2/3 of an inning. Starter JP Wheat walked four across 1 1/3 frames with five runs allowed, two earned in his outing. Francis Reynoso also sacrificed three earned runs in 2/3 of an inning out of the bullpen.
The winning hit came from Ricardo Gonzalez (2-4, RBI, 2 BB) on an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Raudelis Martinez (3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI) led the RiverDogs with four RBI and a pair of doubles in the victory.
Adam Boucher (5-3) took the win with one unearned run and three strikeouts across the final two innings. Starter Santiago Suarez allowed three runs, two earned in his five innings of work with five strikeouts.
The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday for the series opener against Kannapolis at 7:05 p.m.
