GreenJackets Homestand Preview #9

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will play host to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Houston Astros organization for the first time this year. The final homestand before the All-Star Break sees many exciting promotions come to SRP Park, including the final College Night of the summer, another Copa night featuring the Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, and Military Appreciation Night!

Tuesday, July 9th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, July 10th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by WGAC News-Talk Augusta

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, July 11th| First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

College Night: Purple and Orange

Calling all Tiger fans, put your school colors on and come get loud as we celebrate your alma mater at SRP Park!

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive an Orange and White Koozie courtesy of SRP Federal Credit Union

Post Game Fireworks - Presented by Tri-Star Contractors

Stick around postgame for one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals, cool off with the best happy hour in the CSRA! Those 21 and older can enjoy $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, July 12th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta return to the CSRA for the 2024 season! Join us as we celebrate Hispanic cultures across the region and all of MiLB!

The GreenJackets will wear their orange Pavos Salvajes uniforms on field, which will be auctioned off on August 17th to benefit the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Bold Rock, Lo-Fi, Commonhouse Ale, and Sycamore drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Bold Rock, Lo-Fi, Commonhouse Aleworks and Sycamore Brewing Co.! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, July 13th | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm| Media partner: KICKS99

18th Annual Military Appreciation Night

An amazing tradition continues as the GreenJackets recognize veterans and active-duty military members, and their families, at SRP Park during the game

Braves Organist, Matthew Kaminski, will be in attendance to entertain the crowd during the game, bringing a touch of Atlanta to SRP Park!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 5:15-5:30pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 5:00-6:00pm, with local artist Josh Hilley performing! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:35!

Sunday, July 14th |First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00 pm

Bluey Night

Hooray! Everyone's favorite cartoon pup Bluey makes an appearance at SRP Park on July 14th. Meet and greet will begin shortly after 4:00, and fans can buzz past the line with a BUZZ Pass as an add-on to their game ticket

Stuff the Bus - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union & WOW! Internet, TV, & Phone

Fans can help make a difference in communities across the CSRA by donating new school supplies for the United Way of the CSRA Stuff the Bus initiative! The United Way of the CSRA is looking for the following items: backpacks, binders, composition notebooks, wired earbuds, and more!

Each fan that donates supplies will receive a Crossbody Bag courtesy of WOW! Internet, TV, and Phone

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor & Best Friends Animal Care of North Augusta

The park is going to the dogs! Fans can bring their canine friends to the game and enjoy the sunshine, provided the dog stays leashed and the waiver found here is signed.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town! Fans that are part of the Jr Jackets Kids Club receive a FREE GA ticket to select Sunday home games! Fans can sign up their young ones HERE.

The GreenJackets wrap up the summer season with three separate homestands from the end of July to the first day of September. Plenty more exciting things are on the horizon that you won't want to miss! To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park, click HERE!

