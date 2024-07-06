Fred Nats Pull Away Late to Defeat Shorebirds

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-52, 6-9) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (12-3, 47-34) on Saturday night by a final of 8-3.

For the second-straight night, the game was scoreless through four innings as the Shorebirds got a strong start from Trey Gibson who struck out six without allowing a hit in his four frames on the mound.

In the fifth, the Nationals struck first on a throwing error that scored Nate Rombach. Elijah Green brought home a pair with a two-run double, putting the Shorebirds behind 3-0.

Delmarva answered with two runs in the bottom half on RBI singles by Cole Urman and Aron Estrada to make it a 3-2 game.

In the seventh, the Shorebirds loaded the bases with two outs and tied the game after Leandro Arias was hit by a pitch. However, Delmarva could not push any additional runs across, keeping the game even at three.

Fredericksburg recaptured the lead in the eighth on an infield groundout by Nate Rombach, giving the Nationals a 4-3 advantage.

The Nationals put the game away for good in the ninth by scoring four runs on a wild pitch, a two-run error, and an RBI double by Brandon Pimentel.

Merrick Baldo held the Shorebirds scoreless in the ninth and Delmarva would fall 8-3, completing a six-game home-and-home sweep for the Nationals.

Anthony Arguelles (2-0) earned the win in relief for Fredericksburg with Jacob Cravey (0-6) taking the loss.

The Shorebirds return to action on Tuesday in Lynchburg as they begin a six-game series against the Hillcats. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 pm at Bank of the James Stadium.

