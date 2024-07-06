Fireflies Suspended After Three in Augusta

July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - While trailing 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning Saturday at SRP Park, the Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets game was suspended due to rain. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader at SRP Park Tuesday, August 27.

The GreenJackets got on the board in the first inning. Will Verdung doubled to score Isaiah Drake to break the scoreless tie. In the second, Leiker Figueroa launched a sacrifice fly off Mauricio Veliz to increase Augusta's lead to 2-0.

The big blow came in the third. Noah Williams launched his first homer of the season, a grand slam, beyond the right field fence to make Columbia's deficit 6-0.

Ian Anderson was the only pitcher required for Augusta. The big righty worked three scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance for the GreenJackets.

