Gonzalez Celebrates Birthday by Walking off Pelicans in 10th Inning; RiverDogs Sweep Series

July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Ricardo Gonzalez turned 20 years old on Saturday. The Charleston RiverDogs shortstop celebrated by grounding a base hit through the left side of the infield that plated the winning run in a wild 11-10 extra-inning affair at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs set a new franchise record by stealing 13 bases in the game without being caught. The six-game sweep was the team's first since June of 2022. 5,638 fans took in the high-scoring contest.

The bottom of the 10th inning began with the RiverDogs (10-5, 37-43) trailing 10-9. Jhon Diaz opened the frame with a soft single to right and then stole second base to put the winning run in scoring position immediately. Angel Mateo popped out on the infield for the first out. Enderson Delgado followed with a base hit to right field that tied the game, but Jacob Wetzel threw out Diaz at the plate as he tried to score the winning run. Myrtle Beach pitcher Scarlyn Lebron hit Raudelis Martinez and walked Bryan Broecker to load the bases, setting the stage for Gonzalez's heroics.

Myrtle Beach (3-12, 32-49) took their first lead of the night in the top of the extra frame. Alexis Hernandez singled to being the inning, moving the placed runner Christian Olivo to third base. Olivo scored moments later on an Adam Boucher wild pitch. Hernandez made his way to third but was stranded there.

The RiverDogs enjoyed a quick start with a crooked number in the bottom of the first against JP Wheat. Narciso Polanco opened the inning with a walk and stole second base in short order. A throwing error on Mateo's groundball to the hole at short, allowed runners to advance to second and third with two outs. A walk to Delgado loaded the bases and Raudelis Martinez brought in all three runners with a booming double to the wall in right field. Martinez was thrown out trying to sneak into third base on the play to end the inning but the RiverDogs had a quick 3-0 lead.

That advantage was short-lived as Myrtle Beach tied the game in the top of the second. Santiago Suarez issued a free pass to Carter Trice with one out and Frank Hernandez followed with a single. Drew Bowser rolled a sharp single up the middle to give Myrtle Beach their first run of the game. An RBI single followed in the next at-bat courtesy of Christian Olivo. The game evened at 3-3 thanks to an RBI groundout to short by Alexis Hernandez.

A two-run single from Adrian Santana in the bottom of the second reestablished the home team's lead at 5-3. A four-run outburst in the sixth seemed to put the game away with the score 9-3.

That was far from the case, as the Pelicans answered immediately with four runs in the top of the seventh to pull within two. Alfonsin Rosario continued the comeback by tying the game in the eighth with a two-run double.

Four different members of the RiverDogs lineup collected multiple hits, led by Martinez's three hits and four runs batted in. Charleston ended the game with 12 as a team. The RiverDogs also took 11 walks in the victory. Myrtle Beach finished with 10 hits, two each from Wetzel, Frank Hernandez and Alexis Hernandez.

Boucher earned the win on the mound by tossing 2.0 innings and allowing just an unearned run while striking out three. Suarez worked 5.0 innings as the starter, allowing three runs, two of them earned, on four hits.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.