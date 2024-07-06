Mudcats and Wood Ducks Rained Out

July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Due to continued thunderstorms in the area, Saturday nights game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Mudcats return to action on Tuesday, July 9 when they begin a six-game series at Fredericksburg. Carolina will be back in action at Five County Stadium after the All-Star break on Friday, July 19 against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.