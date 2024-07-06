Freddies Sweep Away Shorebirds
July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALISBURY, MD - The FredNats plated four in the top of the ninth inning to put away the Shorebirds 8-3, and secure the series sweep. The Nats are 12-3 (47-34) while Delmarva falls to 6-9 (29-51).
Both starters were sharp through four shutout innings to begin the night, but the FredNats got to the reliever Jacob Cravy in the fifth inning. Nick Peoples legged out an RBI infield single for the first run of the night, then Elijah Green delivered the big blow with a two-run double, which gave the Freddies a 3-0 lead.
Delmarva got on the board in the bottom of the frame, with a pair of RBI knocks cutting the score to 3-2 Fredericksburg. They wound up tying the game in the bottom of the seventh, on a bases-loaded hit batter.
Nate Rombach quickly put the Freddies back on top with his RBI fielder's choice in the eighth. In the top of the ninth, Delmarva wound up hurting themselves with a wild pitch, an E2, followed by a double turned into four runs for the Nationals. Merrick Baldo closed the door in the ninth inning, for a 8-3 Fredericksburg win. The victory gave FXBG their first series sweep since 2022, and ran the current winning streak to nine games.
Anthony Arguelles (2-0) got the win, while Cravey (0-6) still looks for his first victory. Fredericksburg returns home on Tuesday, July 9th, for a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats.
