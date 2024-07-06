Red Sox Top Hillcats, 5-3

July 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Salem Red Sox split the series with the Lynchburg Hillcats after pulling out Saturday's game by a score of 5-3.

Lynchburg struggled to contain Albert Feliz throughout the series as he erupted for three more RBI's tonight, following a four RBI game yesterday.

For the first time since Monday, Lynchburg finally scored off a starting pitcher. Lexer Saduy would ground out in the second to plate a run giving Lynchburg the early lead. Later in the inning, Fran Alduey would drive home another with a ground ball single to left.

Salem would tie things up in the fourth inning on a Feliz two-run single. The Hillcats argued the call as the umpire waited to make his decision until it was too late to attempt throwing out the runner from home.

The Red Sox would continue in the sixth with two more runs as Andy Lugo would plate one with a single to left field. Feliz would pick up RBI number three with a double to left that made it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Hillcats would sneak one back with an unconventional double steal in the eighth. Esteban Gonzalez would swipe second, but when the shortstop had the ball pop loose after the tag, Ralphy Velazquez would scamper home to make it a one-run game.

However, Salem would steal it right back in the ninth after a throwing error by Juan Benjamin would allow a run to score instead of ending the inning. The Hillcats would bring the winning run to the plate in the ninth but walked away empty handed.

Lynchburg will have two days off before beginning a series with the Delmarva Shorebirds. Game one of that series will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.