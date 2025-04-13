Hillcats Sunday Run Falls Short against Kannapolis

April 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats fell just short in their comeback against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday, falling 8-7.

Lynchburg fell behind early and spent the remainder of the game playing catch up. The Hillcats would crawl within one run three separate occasions but failing to get over the hump each time.

Kannapolis struck first in the third inning on a Caleb Bonemer three run home run. Jacob Zibin, the Hillcats starter, left frustrated regarding the tightness of the strike zone, having assumed he retired the hitter on several different pitches.

The Hillcats rebounded in the fourth as Garrett Howe would ground into a double play with the bases loaded, cutting the deficit to two. Ryan Cesarini would score another on an RBI single, to push Lynchburg behind by one.

Another big inning followed for Kannapolis in the fifth as Bonemer drove in RBI number four on the day with a sacrifice fly. Braden Montgomery continued his tear at the plate in this series with an RBI single to left. Nick McLain would pick up a RBI of his own to push the lead to four.

The seventh saw another run by Lynchburg, as Bennett Thompson walked with the bases loaded, scoring Jose Pirela. Garrett Howe would grab two more RBI's after a sharp single up the middle, plating two more, once again creating a one-run game.

In the eighth and ninth, Kannapolis struck for two more with a Ronny Hernandez double in the eighth. Montgomery would follow suit in the ninth with a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 8-5.

As it would turn out, the Cannon Ballers would need all of those runs, as Bennett Thompson would drive home two with the bases loaded on a ground ball to left. After the next batter would strike out, Cesarini would top one at the dish to end the ballgame.

Jacob Zibin was saddled with the loss, dropping to 0-1 on the season.

Lynchburg hits the road this week against Salem for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday. The Hillcats return home on April 22, when Fayetteville makes their return trip to the Hill City. Tickets for that series can be found at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.