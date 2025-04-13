Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.13 vs Charleston

April 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies wrap up their first homestand with a 5:05 contest with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Janzen Keisel (0-1, 1.80 ERA).

Tonight is Sunday Funday! Post-game kids 12 and under can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and the full team will sign autographs for fans. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

-------------

FIREFLIES BULLPEN FINISHES STRONG IN 10-1 LOSS: The Fireflies bullpen finished strong, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 10-1 Saturday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs bats exploded starting in the third inning. Charleston utilized four singles and a wlak to score their first four runs of the game against Josh Hansell (L, 0-1). The next inning, Hansell's struggles continued. The righty allowed the first six runners to reach safely before giving the ball to the bullpen in the fourth inning. When all was said and done, Hansell surrendered nine runs, six of which were earned in three innings plus six batters. Ismael Michel entered the game and allowed his lone inherited runner to score before escaping the inning. The righty allowed one more run in the fifth off a Ricardo Gonzalez RBI single that scored Jack Lines to put Charleston in front 10-0

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped another base Friday, adding to his Carolina League leading total. The center fielder has 10 stolen bases. The next closest base stealer is Tommy Hawke, who has eight steals for the Hillcats in the 2025 season.

ON THE BOARD: Tuesday, Blake Wolters tied a career-best five innings pitched in a dominating performance against the Charleston RiverDogs. The righty allowed just one hit while punching out five batters to clinch his first win of 2025.Wolters threw 38 of his 61 pitches for strikes before handing the ball to the Fireflies bullpen.

BULLISH ON THE PEN: This week, the Fireflies bullpen has been on a tear. Tuesday, Jordan Woods spun four innings without allowing an earned run to close out a 4-1 win for Columbia. Wednesday, the bullpen carried the bulk of the work load, spinning 7.1 innings while allowing a single run to score. The strong outing allowed Columbia to come-from-behind and win 8-3. Then Thursday, the bullpen worked 4.1 scoreless innings. This week, Columbia's pen has a 0.57 ERA which has lowered the season mark to 3.94.

MULTI-HIT MAGIC: Stone Russell has had an impressive start to the 2025 season at the plate. Columbia's infielder paces the Carolina League wtih a .500 batting average and a .552 on-base percentage. He's on a six-game hitting streak and last night was the first time he didn't have multiple hits on the run. That's the second-longest streak in the minors during the 2025 season and is the longest-active streak between Single-A, High-A and Double-A. The Fireflies longest multi-hit streak belongs to Shervyen Newton, who had more than one hit in six-straight games from July 5, 2019-July 12, 2019. Three other Fireflies have had five-game multi-hit streaks, Hansel Moreno, Blake Tiberi and Hayden Senger.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF: Sunday, Derlin Figueroa became the first player in affiliated baseball to hit a pair of homers and walk four times in a single game since Josh Van Meter accomplished the feat June 14, 2021 for the Reno Aces as they sqaured off against Las Vegas. Figueroa also became the first Fireflies player to homer twice in a game since himself September 4, 2024 and the first player to walk four times in a game for Columbia since he did August 4, 2024. He is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six runs in a game since Trevor Werner accomplished the feat against Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023. With the two homers Sunday, Figueroa now has 15 in his Fireflies career, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most all-time. Figueroa currently paces the Carolina League in homers (2) and RBI (10).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2025

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.13 vs Charleston - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.