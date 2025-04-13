Lopez and Pollard Lead Crawdads to Series Win

Hickory, NC - Saturday night, Chandler Pollard used his glove to secure a win for the Hickory Crawdads. Pollard ran down a shot to the right centerfield gap to preserve the 8-7 win in thrilling fashion over Augusta.

On Sunday, Pollard stayed locked into hero mode for the Crawdads with a clutch two-run single that propelled Hickory to a 4-3 win at LP Frans Stadium over the GreenJackets.

The win sealed a series victory over Augusta, their first at the Frans as a member of the Carolina League.

Augusta (4-5) opened the scoring against Hickory starter Dalton Pence with a pair of first inning runs. Eric Hartman and Isaiah Drake collected the runs on consecutive base hits, giving GreenJackets starter Luis Arestigueta an early advantage.

Hickory would respond in the bottom half of the first as Jesus Lopez scored Rafe Perich with a run producing knock to cut the lead to 2-1.

After an Augusta run in the fourth elevated the lead back to 3-1, Lopez stroked his first homer of the season to right field to bring Hickory (6-3) to within a run at 3-2.

Jake Jekielek pitched the fifth and sixth innings, holding the Green Jackets scoreless heading into the bottom of the frame, when Chandler Pollard singled home Lopez and Wady Mendez to give the 'Dads their first lead of the day at 4-3.

Ismael Agreda would toss the final three frames for Hickory, holding off Augusta to secure his first save of 2025.

Lopez would earn a multi-hit game to finish the six-game homestand batting 5 for 15. Mendez collected five hits during the week to boost his average to .353.

Jekielek (1-0) got the win for Hickory, while Samuel Mejia (0-1) took the loss in the series finale.

After a day off Monday, the Crawdads will travel to Charleston, SC, to take on the Riverdogs on Tuesday night. The Riverdogs are the Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Rays. Hickory will return to the Frans on April 22nd, opening a six-game set with the Salem Red Sox.

