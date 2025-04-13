Ramirez Catapults Columbia to Series Win

April 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Ramon Ramirez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Ramon Ramirez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - Ramon Ramirez pummeled the baseball, hitting a pair of homers and driving in six RBI for the Fireflies in a 9-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday at Segra Park. The win clinched a series victory for Columbia.

The Fireflies offense jump-started early Sunday. Asbel Gonzalez legged out an infield single to kick things off. Next, Colton Becker and Derlin Figueroa drew walks to set the table for Ramon Ramirez with one out. Columbia's catcher lifted a wall scraper over the left field wall. His first Carolina League homer was a grand slam to break the scoreless tie.

Ramirez wasn't done there. He slashed a second homer to left with Figueroa on first base in the third, pushing the Fireflies lead to 6-2.

Blake Wolters got things started on the bump for Columbia. After five one-hit innings Tuesday, he was able to tack on another three frames while allowing only a pair of runs. He struck out eight RiverDogs in as many innings this week.

After that, Hiro Wyatt (W, 1-0) got the rock. The righty punched out four RiverDogs in a pair of innings to move Columbia to the sixth. Dash Albus kept the trend going, working a scoreless sixth. Next, Fraynel Nova allowed one run over two innings before Nick Conte worked a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the victory.

Janzen Keisel (L, 0-2) left the game after only 2.2 innings. He surrendered six runs on seven hits and a pair of walks in his second start of the series.

Charleston got on the board in the second. Angel Mateo led off the second with a solo homer to left to get the RiverDogs on the board. After that, Jack Lines drew a walk and advanced to second on a 6-3 ground out. Jose Perez and Connor Hujsak hit back-to-back singles to plate Lines and bring the score to 4-2.

The Fireflies head on the road Tuesday to visit the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for a six-game trip. Columbia sends LHP Jordan Woods (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump and the Cannon Ballers have yet to name their starter.

Columbia closes out the month of April at Segra Park with some can't-miss promotions! The team is home from April 22-May 4 and will host USC Night presented by E.F. Martin April 24, Faith and Family Night presented by United Way of the Midlands April 26, Bluey at the Ballpark presented by South Carolina Department of Social Services May 3 and Star Wars Night presented by Founders Credit Union May 4. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.