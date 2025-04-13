Shorebirds Fall to Woodpeckers in Series Finale

April 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-6) suffered their third-straight loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-5) on Sunday as they fell in the finale 6-0.

The Shorebirds were behind early as Drew Brutcher put Fayetteville in the lead with a two-run single in the first inning. Two more runs scored later in the frame on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0, Woodpeckers.

Jacob Cravey settled things down for Delmarva by tossing 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, including turning two inning-ending double plays to help the Shorebirds escape a pair of jams.

However, Fayetteville's pitching had its way with the Shorebirds again. They kept Delmarva off the board, limiting them to five hits while stranding 11 runners on base.

The Woodpeckers added two runs in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Drew Brutcher and an RBI single by Jason Schiavone to put the finishing touches on their second-straight 6-0 victory.

Reliever Ryan Smith (1-0) earned the victory for Fayetteville, with starting pitcher Sebastian Gongora (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds return to action on the road against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Five County Stadium.

