Late Rally Propels Mudcats Past Myrtle Beach

April 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored five of their eight runs from the sixth inning on as they beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-6 on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Carolina (8-1) entered seventh inning trailing by a run but would tie the game on a single by Demetrio Nadal which pushed home Luis Pena which evened the contest at six.

The Mudcats took the lead in the eighth when Nadal rolled a groundball to short which brought Pena home and vaulted Carolina in front 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, two more runs scored for the Mudcats; the first on a bases loaded walk to Filippo Di Turi and the second on an Eric Bitonti RBI groundout that gave the visitors an 8-5 lead.

Myrtle Beach (4-5) tried to make things interesting in the ninth pushing across a run but could pull no closer as Carolina held on for the 8-6 victory.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 1-0) worked 3.2 innings out of the Mudcats bullpen to earn the win and Anfernny Reyes (S, 1) recorded the final four outs of the game to preserve the win and notch his first save of the season.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday morning to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds for their first Education Day game of the season, first pitch is set for 11:00 A.M.

