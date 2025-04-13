MudCats Topple Pelicans in Series Finale, 8-6

April 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 8-6 on Sunday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.

The Mudcats (8-1) struck first in the top of the second inning on an RBI triple by Reece Walling against Pelicans (4-5) starter Brooks Caple.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning Leonel Espinoza propelled the Birds in front with a single that plated Anderson Suriel and Alexey Lumpuy.

Carolina responded in the top of the fourth, tying the game with an RBI triple from Braylon Payne. The MudCats took the lead on a Demetrio Nadal's sacrifice fly, pushing the visitors ahead 3-2.

Caple finished after 4.0 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Pelicans regained 4-3 the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Matt Halbach provided an RBI double, allowing Angel Cepeda and Espinoza to score.

The MudCats had an answer yet again in the top of the sixth against Kevin Valdez, tying the game at 4-4 with an RBI single to right.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Cepeda launched a two-out RBI double that pushed Myrtle Beach back ahead 5-4.

Carolina would go on to score in each of the final three innings, jumping out to their largest lead of the game at 8-5.

In the home half of the ninth, three straight batters reach for the Pelicans to load the bases with no outs before a controversial 5-3 double play - that plated a run - provided two outs for Carolina. Pelicans' manager Yovanny Cuevas was ejected after the ball was ruled fair by the home plate umpire. Carolina would go on to record the final out, winning the series finale 8-6.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected just four hits as no batters recorded a multi-hit night. Cepeda provided the lone extra-base hit with an RBI double.

The Pelicans begin a six-game road trip against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15th. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.